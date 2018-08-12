Mets' Corey Oswalt: No-decision despite quality start against Marlins
Oswalt didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Marlins, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk over six innings while striking out three.
The rookie has now given the Mets consecutive quality starts and hasn't been tagged for more than three earned runs in any of his last six outings, posting a respectable 3.94 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB in 32 innings over that stretch. With the team looking at a possible six-man rotation once Steven Matz (forearm) gets healthy, Oswalt's spot should be secure as long as he's performing.
