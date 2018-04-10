Mets' Corey Oswalt: Officially recalled from minors
Oswalt was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.
As expected, the pitching prospect will head up to the big leagues ahead of Tuesday's contest with the Marlins. Although Oswalt was a starter in the minors, he'll be a bullpen arm in the majors for now. In a corresponding move, Brandon Nimmo was sent to Triple-A.
