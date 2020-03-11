Play

Oswalt was optioned to minor league camp Wednesday.

The 26-year-old struggled during his two appearances for the Mets last season, surrendering nine runs across 6.2 innings in relief. Oswalt did put together an impressive campaign for Triple-A Syracuse in 2019, posting a 2.91 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 79:15 K:BB across 86.2 innings (16 starts). The right-handed pitching prospect remains on the doorstep of the major leagues and provides valuable depth behind an experienced New York starting rotation.

More News
Our Latest Stories