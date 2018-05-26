Oswalt was placed on the 7-day disabled list Friday by Triple-A Las Vegas due to late tightness, Kristie Ackert of The New York Daily News reports.

The timing is bad for Oswalt, as he likely would have been recalled by the Mets for Monday's doubleheader if not for the injury. The organization's No. 7 fantasy prospect has a 6.18 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in a tough home park at Vegas, but his 29:12 K:BB in 27.2 innings is encouraging, and his 3.86 ERA and 4:0 K:BB in 4.2 innings with the big club during his first major-league appearance might be a better reflection of his upside.