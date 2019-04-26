Oswalt was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Oswalt was roughed up in his previous outing this season in the big leagues, surrendering five runs on six hits and four walks while fanning two over 3.2 innings. He'll aim for a better result this time around and will look to provide the Mets with depth out of the bullpen. In a corresponding move, Luis Gurillorme was optioned to Triple-A.

