Oswalt (1-0) picked up the win in Wednesday's 7-3 victory over Atlanta, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over 2.1 innings of relief. He struck out two.

He gave up back-to-back hits sandwiched around a wild pitch to begin his season debut in the top of the sixth inning, allowing Atlanta to cash in its final run of the game, but Oswalt settled down after that and didn't let the opposition get any closer. The right-hander was credited with his first big-league win since 2018 as a result, but he'll likely remain in a long relief role until the Mets need to churn his bullpen spot for a fresh arm.