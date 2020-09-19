site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Corey Oswalt: Returns from injury
RotoWire Staff
Oswalt (biceps) was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Oswalt missed three weeks with right biceps tendinitis. He'd recorded a mediocre 5.11 ERA in 12.1 innings prior to suffering the injury. Franklyn Kilome was optioned in a corresponding move.
