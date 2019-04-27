Mets' Corey Oswalt: Sent back to minors
Oswalt was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Oswalt's latest stay on the big-league roster lasted just a single day. It didn't go particularly well, as he allowed four runs in three innings against the Brewers. Drew Gagnon was promoted in a corresponding move.
