Oswalt was optioned to minor-league camp Tuesday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Oswalt is expected to report to Triple-A Las Vegas for the start of the season after spending all of 2017 with Double-A Binghamton, where the 24-year-old posted a tidy 2.28 ERA across 24 starts for the Rumble Ponies. While his 2017 numbers were impressive, Oswalt realistically projects as more of a back-end starter looking forward.