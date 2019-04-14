The Mets optioned Oswalt to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Oswalt was sent to the minors after serving up five runs on six hits and four walks over 3.2 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Braves. The Mets recalled Paul Sewald in a corresponding move, giving the bullpen a fresh arm in Oswalt's stead.

