Mets' Corey Oswalt: Set for start Saturday
Oswalt will take the mound as New York's spot starter against the Red Sox on Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Oswalt will be called upon for a start following the club's doubleheader against Miami on Thursday. During a start last weekend versus the Phillies, Oswalt allowed two earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four in just three innings of work. On the year he's logged a 6.62 ERA and 34:14 K:BB across 53 innings with the Mets.
More News
-
Mets' Corey Oswalt: Surrenders two runs in short outing•
-
Mets' Corey Oswalt: Makes spot start Sunday•
-
Mets' Corey Oswalt: Shifts to bullpen•
-
Mets' Corey Oswalt: Allows four homers but earns victory•
-
Mets' Corey Oswalt: Starting Game 1 of twin bill•
-
Mets' Corey Oswalt: No-decision despite quality start against Marlins•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...