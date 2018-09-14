Oswalt will take the mound as New York's spot starter against the Red Sox on Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Oswalt will be called upon for a start following the club's doubleheader against Miami on Thursday. During a start last weekend versus the Phillies, Oswalt allowed two earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four in just three innings of work. On the year he's logged a 6.62 ERA and 34:14 K:BB across 53 innings with the Mets.