Mets' Corey Oswalt: Set to lose rotation spot
Oswalt will not keep his spot in the rotation when Jason Vargas returns from his calf injury Tuesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Vargas has made four starts for the Mets this season but has failed to impress, struggling to a 5.64 ERA. Whether he'll move to the bullpen once Vargas returns or be optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas remains to be seen.
More News
-
Mets' Corey Oswalt: Turns in decent performance•
-
Mets' Corey Oswalt: Getting another start Sunday•
-
Mets' Corey Oswalt: Allows two in no-decision•
-
Mets' Corey Oswalt: Starting again Wednesday•
-
Mets' Corey Oswalt: Takes loss in return from injury•
-
Mets' Corey Oswalt: Starts against Marlins on Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hand trade clouds Indians 'pen
The trade that sent Brad Hand to Cleveland for hot catching prospect Francisco Mejia could...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Muncy moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Machado trade could hurt other Dodgers
The Manny Machado is a big win for the Dodgers, but it'll eventually come at the expense of...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
How much difference can an extra game or two make? In a short week, plenty. Scott White shares...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 17
The short week after the All-Star break eliminates the possibility for two-start pitchers,...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...