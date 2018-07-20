Oswalt will not keep his spot in the rotation when Jason Vargas returns from his calf injury Tuesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Vargas has made four starts for the Mets this season but has failed to impress, struggling to a 5.64 ERA. Whether he'll move to the bullpen once Vargas returns or be optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas remains to be seen.

