Oswalt is expected to start Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Oswalt pitched last Sunday against the Phillies and delivered four scoreless frames in long relief, so he should be able to provide some length in Sunday's nightcap. The right-hander has allowed a run on eight hits with six strikeouts and a walk through 6.1 big-league innings this season.