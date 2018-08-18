Oswalt will transition to a bullpen role, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Oswalt owns a 4.70 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with 13 strikeouts over his previous four starts (23 innings), and although he's 2-0 over that span, the Mets will use him as a relief pitcher going forward. With Oswalt switching roles, Jason Vargas remains in the starting rotation.

