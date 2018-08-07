Oswalt will be given one more turn in the rotation, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Steven Matz (forearm) won't be ready to return over the weekend, so Oswalt will be afforded at least one more start with the big club, which will likely come Saturday against the Marlins. The 24-year-old held his own in his first start, allowing three runs while striking out four across six innings.

