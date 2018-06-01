Oswalt (lat) is listed as Saturday's starter against Triple-A Reno, Betsy Helfand of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

If all goes according to plan, Oswalt will be activated from the 7-day disabled list Saturday after dealing with lat tightness. He's made six starts for Triple-A Las Vegas this season, posting a 6.18 ERA with 29 strikeouts across 27.2 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories