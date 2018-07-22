Oswalt will take the hill for Wednesday's tilt against the Padres, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The 24-year-old will be called up from Triple-A Las Vegas to take Noah Syndergaard's (illness) spot in the rotation. Oswalt figures to be shipped back to the minors after making one start, with Syndergaard expected to come off the disabled list after the minimum. Oswalt has made four starts this season for the Mets, accruing an uninspiring 5.64 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with 15 strikeouts over 22.1 innings.