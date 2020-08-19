Oswalt didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Marlins, allowing two runs on five hits over 4.1 innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

Pushed into the starting rotation at the last minute with David Peterson (shoulder) unavailable, the right-hander gave a beleaguered Mets staff 74 pitches (44 strikes) before getting the hook. Oswalt will likely remain in the rotation until Peterson or Michael Wacha (shoulder) return, and could stick around even past that point if he pitches better than Robert Gsellman. Oswalt faces a tough task in his next outing Sunday, at home against the Yankees.