Mets' Corey Oswalt: Starting again Wednesday
Oswalt will remain in the Mets' rotation for at least one more turn, starting Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Oswalt will get the chance to avenge himself after a very poor showing in his first career start Friday against the Marlins. He's unlikely to do worse than he did last time out, when he allowed six runs in just 2.2 innings. He may not last another turn in the rotation regardless of the result, however, with both Noah Syndergaard (finger) and Jason Vargas (calf) working their way back from injuries.
