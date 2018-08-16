Mets' Corey Oswalt: Starting Game 1 of twin bill
Oswalt will start the first game of the Mets' doubleheader with the Phillies on Thursday, Matt Kelly of MLB.com reports.
The doubleheader will result in the Mets deploying a six-man rotation this week, affording Oswalt another start even though Steven Matz (forearm) will be activated from the disabled list to start the second half of the twin bill. Manager Mickey Callaway previously suggested that so long as Oswalt continues to pitch well, the right-hander will keep picking up regular starts. If that's the case, Oswalt, who has posted a 3.94 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over his last six outings with the Mets, would likely bump the struggling Jason Vargas to the bullpen.
