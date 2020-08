Oswalt was recalled from the Mets' alternate training site and will start Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Oswalt was optioned to alternate camp just after the start of the regular season, but he'll make his first start of 2020 in place of David Peterson (shoulder), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. The right-hander allowed five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three over four relief innings in his only appearance this season.