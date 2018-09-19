Mets' Corey Oswalt: Starts Saturday vs. Nationals
Oswalt will take the hill for Saturday's game against Washington, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Manager Mickey Callaway confirmed that the organization will be shutting Zack Wheeler down for the rest of the season due to an innings restriction, which likely places Oswalt back in the rotation for a couple more starts. Following Saturday's start, he is tentatively lined up to pitch against Miami in the final series of the 2018 campaign. In 15 appearances with the Mets (10 starts), Oswalt has logged a 6.31 ERA and 1.37 WHIP.
