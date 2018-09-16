Oswalt allowed an unearned run on three hits and one walk while striking out three across 2.2 innings Saturday against the Red Sox. He didn't factor into the decision.

Oswalt joined the rotation for a spot start following the team's doubleheader against the Marlins on Thursday. The right-hander was pulled after throwing 61 pitches, 38 of which went for strikes. He allowed an RBI-single to Xander Bogaerts in the first inning, though the run was unearned thanks to an error from Dominic Smith earlier in the inning. Oswalt now owns an unsightly 6.31 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 37:15 K:BB across 55.2 innings this season. He figures to transition back to a relief role for the remainder of the season.