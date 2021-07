Oswalt (1-1) lost Game 2 of Sunday's double header with the Yankees 4-2, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk with four strikeouts in four innings.

Making his first start of 2021, Oswalt pitched well aside from a Gio Urshela three-run home run that ended up being his demise. He's now allowed four runs across 10.1 innings in three appearances this season, surrendering 12 hits and a walk with 10 strikeouts.