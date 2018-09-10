Mets' Corey Oswalt: Surrenders two runs in short outing
Oswalt allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four over three innings Sunday against the Phillies. He didn't factor into the decision.
Oswalt was lifted from the game after tossing 40 of 59 pitches for strikes. He gave up a two-run home run in the first inning to Rhys Hoskins, but he managed to settle down for two shutout innings before exiting. Oswalt was making a spot start after the intended starter, Jacob deGrom, was scratched due to rain. Oswalt owns a 6.62 ERA with 34 strikeouts through 53 innings this season, and he figures to pitch out of the bullpen moving forward.
