Mets' Corey Oswalt: Takes loss in return from injury
Oswalt (0-1) allowed six runs on six hits and two walks through just 2.2 innings and took the loss Friday against the Marlins.
Oswalt was hammered for a pair of home runs in a six-run third inning that wrecked his return from a lat injury. He was filling in for Jacob deGrom, who is away from the team to deal with personal matters. Given his struggles Friday, it's possible he could be sent either back to Triple-A or to a long relief role upon deGrom's return. If he does get another turn, it wouldn't be until Friday against Tampa Bay.
