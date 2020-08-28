site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Corey Oswalt: To IL with bicep tendinitis
RotoWire Staff
Oswalt was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with right bicep tendinitis, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.
He had a 5.11 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 10 strikeouts in 12.1 innings this season across three appearances. Oswalt is without a timetable to return.
