Mets' Corey Oswalt: Turns in decent performance
Oswalt surrendered one run on two hits while striking out one over five innings Sunday against the Nationals. He didn't factor into the decision.
Oswalt failed to pick up the victory after allowing just one run in the second inning of the series finale. He sits with an 0-2 record through four starts this season, despite allowing six total runs over his last three outings (15 innings). Oswalt could find himself on the outside looking in during the second half of the season with Noah Syndergaard (finger) having already returned from the disabled list and Jason Vargas (calf) expecting to be activated shortly.
More News
-
Mets' Corey Oswalt: Getting another start Sunday•
-
Mets' Corey Oswalt: Allows two in no-decision•
-
Mets' Corey Oswalt: Starting again Wednesday•
-
Mets' Corey Oswalt: Takes loss in return from injury•
-
Mets' Corey Oswalt: Starts against Marlins on Friday•
-
Mets' Corey Oswalt: Slated to return Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...