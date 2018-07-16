Oswalt surrendered one run on two hits while striking out one over five innings Sunday against the Nationals. He didn't factor into the decision.

Oswalt failed to pick up the victory after allowing just one run in the second inning of the series finale. He sits with an 0-2 record through four starts this season, despite allowing six total runs over his last three outings (15 innings). Oswalt could find himself on the outside looking in during the second half of the season with Noah Syndergaard (finger) having already returned from the disabled list and Jason Vargas (calf) expecting to be activated shortly.