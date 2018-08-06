Oswalt allowed three runs on eight hits while striking out four across six innings as he didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Atlanta.

Oswalt's three earned runs came via the home-run ball, as he surrendered a solo blast in the fifth and a two-run homer in the seventh to tie the game. Despite a 1-2 record through six starts, Oswalt has pitched well of late, as he's given up six runs and issued just two walks over 16 innings (three starts). It's unclear if he'll get to make another start, as Oswalt was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas Friday to fill in for the injured Steven Matz (forearm). Matz is eligible to return from the shelf starting Saturday.