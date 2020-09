The Mets recalled Oswalt from their alternate training site ahead of Sunday's game against the Nationals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Oswalt is back up with the big club for the season finale against the Nationals after the Mets placed another reliever (Erasmo Ramirez) on the 10-day injured in a corresponding move. He'll give New York an option in long relief in the event starter Seth Lugo isn't able to work deep into Sunday's contest.