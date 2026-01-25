Kimbrel signed a minor-league contract with the Mets that includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Kimbrel spent time with Atlanta and Houston in 2025, appearing in 14 MLB games and posting a 2.25 ERA, a 1.42 WHIP and a 17:7 KBB across 12 innings. Entering his age 38 season, Kimbrel will get an opportunity with the Mets, but he'll likely have plenty of competition for a spot on the big-league roster when the season rolls around.