Mets' Curtis Granderson: Belts grand slam in loss

Granderson hit a grand slam and walked twice in Thursday night's loss to the crosstown Yankees.

It was Granderson's 19th home run of the year and pushed his runs batted in to 52. While his batting average has decreased in each of the past three seasons (currently down to .228), his slugging percentage is at .473, on pace to be his highest since 2011 when he was with the Yankees.

