Mets' Curtis Granderson: Draws fourth consecutive start
Granderson will man right field and bat seventh Sunday against the Mariners.
The available DH spot at Safeco Field will allow Granderson to remain in the lineup for a fourth straight contest, but he'll likely see his playing time wane once the Mets resume National League play Monday. Since the 36-year-old doesn't really fit into the Mets' plans while the team is removed from playoff contention, Granderson could be dealt to a contending club prior to Monday's deadline, but it's hard to envision him finding an everyday role wherever he might land.
