Mets' Curtis Granderson: Gets breather Saturday
Granderson is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies.
Granderson has just three hits -- two being homers -- over his last five games, so he'll head to the bench for a day off. Brandon Nimmo, who was recently activated from the disabled list, will draw the start in right field in his place.
