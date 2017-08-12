Play

Mets' Curtis Granderson: Gets breather Saturday

Granderson is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies.

Granderson has just three hits -- two being homers -- over his last five games, so he'll head to the bench for a day off. Brandon Nimmo, who was recently activated from the disabled list, will draw the start in right field in his place.

