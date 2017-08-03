Mets' Curtis Granderson: Hits three-run bomb in Colorado

Granderson went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer and two runs scored Wednesday at Coors Field.

There's nothing like a trip to the league's most hitter-friendly venue when you're looking to end a month-long home run drought. Granderson's first long ball since July 3 broke a 5-5 tie in the sixth inning after his team climbed out of an early five-run hole. The former leadoff man was batting in the lower half of the order here, and will need to string together more performances like this one if he wants to move back up.