Mets' Curtis Granderson: Homers against Phillies
Granderson went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs scored during Thursday's win over Philadelphia.
Granderson projects to take over right field and see consistent at-bats following Jay Bruce's relocation to Cleveland. It should provide a modest fantasy boost for the slugger, and Granderson is worth a look in deeper settings if power is a category need. He now sports an underwhelming .225/.332/.459 slash line with 16 homers, 44 RBI and 53 runs for the campaign.
