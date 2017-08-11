Play

Mets' Curtis Granderson: Homers against Phillies

Granderson went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs scored during Thursday's win over Philadelphia.

Granderson projects to take over right field and see consistent at-bats following Jay Bruce's relocation to Cleveland. It should provide a modest fantasy boost for the slugger, and Granderson is worth a look in deeper settings if power is a category need. He now sports an underwhelming .225/.332/.459 slash line with 16 homers, 44 RBI and 53 runs for the campaign.

