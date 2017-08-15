Play

Mets' Curtis Granderson: Launches 18th homer Monday

Granderson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Yankees.

He also struck out three times. The veteran now has 18 homers on the year, and Granderson's consistent role in right field following the Jay Bruce trade should easily allow him to reach the 20-HR plateau for the fourth straight season and 10th time in his career, but he remains a batting average liability.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast