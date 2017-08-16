Play

Mets' Curtis Granderson: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Granderson is out of the lineup against the Yankees on Wednesday.

Granderson will retreat to the bench following three straight starts, including an 0-for-4 day at the plate during Tuesday's 5-4 loss. In his place, Michael Conforto slides over to right while Juan Lagares draws another start in center.

