Mets' Curtis Granderson: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Granderson is out of the lineup against the Yankees on Wednesday.
Granderson will retreat to the bench following three straight starts, including an 0-for-4 day at the plate during Tuesday's 5-4 loss. In his place, Michael Conforto slides over to right while Juan Lagares draws another start in center.
