Mets' Curtis Granderson: On base three times Tuesday
Granderson went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Padres.
The outing snapped an 0-for-19 skid for Granderson that extended back to before the All-Star break. The 36-year-old has been reduced to a fourth outfielder role with the Mets, but with Yoenis Cespedes (leg) having trouble staying healthy, Granderson should still see enough playing time to have marginal value in deeper fantasy formats.
