Play

Mets' Curtis Granderson: Out of Friday lineup

Granderson is not in the lineup Friday against the Marlins.

Granderson retreats to the bench for the second time in the last three games after going 1-for-3 with a grand slam and a pair of walks during Thursday's loss to the Yankees. Brandon Nimmo draws the assignment in right field in his stead.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast