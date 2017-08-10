Mets' Curtis Granderson: Should become new starter in right field
Granderson should take over full-time duties in right field with Jay Bruce traded to Cleveland.
The 36-year-old hasn't exactly earned a starting role with his .222/.331/.450 slash line this season, but the Mets don't have any outfield prospects in the high minors pushing for a promotion, leaving Granderson as the team's default option in right. With regular at-bats, he may be able to supply a power boost for fantasy GMs who aren't concerned about any potential damage to their batting average.
