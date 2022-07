The Mets have selected Smith with the 149th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

Smith is not the slappy contact hitter you might expect when you see him listed at 5-foot-9, 180 pounds. There are more holes in the middle infielder's swing than is preferable at this stage, and speed is not a big part of his game, but it may not matter much if he continues adding power.