Mets' Daniel Duarte: Collects first win of season

Duarte (1-0) picked up the win Monday over Atlanta, walking one batter over two scoreless, no-hit innings. He didn't strike out a batter.

The Mets cruised to a win after posting a five-spot in the first inning, but starter Christian Scott lasted only four frames before getting the hook. Duarte was credited with the win after holding Atlanta in check in the seventh and eighth innings before handing the ball off to Kodai Senga for the save. Duarte has been stingy since rejoining the big-league bullpen after the All-Star break, and over his last nine appearances and 12.1 innings he's produced a 1.46 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB with one save and two holds in addition to his first win of 2026.