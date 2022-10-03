Vogelbach went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in a 5-3 loss to Atlanta on Sunday.

Vogelbach got New York on the board with a solo home run in the second inning and added an RBI single in the third before being pulled for pinch-hitter Francisco Alvarez in the fifth. The long ball is just the second for the 29-year-old since Aug. 22 as he's been patient at the dish with an even 15 walks and 15 hits during the 26-game stretch. Vogelbach is slashing .239/.361/.439 with 18 home runs, 45 runs and 59 RBI in 127 games.