Zamora was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday.

Zamora spent just two days with the Mets, making one appearance. The southpaw now owns a 5.68 ERA, 2.05 WHIP and 6:4 K:BB in 6.1 innings of relief with the big club. Thursday's starter, Walker Lockett, was summoned from the minors to take Zamora's place on the roster.

