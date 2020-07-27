Zamora is on the Mets' taxi squad and could be added to the 30-man roster ahead of Tuesday's game, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets have yet to determine a starter for their game against the Red Sox on Tuesday, but both Zamora and southpaw David Peterson could be options to fill in on short notice as they're currently on the taxi squad. However, the Mets could choose to solely utilize their bullpen in Tuesday's contest. Zamora made 17 appearances for the Mets last year, posting a 5.19 ERA and 1.73 WHIP over 8.2 innings.