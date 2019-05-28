Mets' Daniel Zamora: Cracks against Dodgers
Zamora gave up three runs on three hits and a walk in a third of an inning during Monday's loss to the Dodgers.
The 26-year-old had been doing reasonably well while primarily being used as a LOOGY by the Mets coming into Monday, posting a 1.59 ERA in 5.2 innings over 10 appearances, but his luck ran out in Chavez Ravine. Zamora's role limits his fantasy value regardless of how successful he is, though -- he has yet to record a win, save or hold in 2019.
