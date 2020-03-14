Play

Zamora has posted a 1.80 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 8:1 K:BB through five innings this spring.

The 26-year-old headed into camp not guaranteed a spot in the bullpen, but Zamora was making a strong case prior to MLB suspending the Grapefruit League schedule. He would give the Mets a second southpaw after Justin Wilson in the bullpen if he does crack the 26-man roster, but the role likely wouldn't afford him many high-leverage opportunities.

