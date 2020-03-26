Mets' Daniel Zamora: Headed to minors
Zamora was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday.
Zamora will begin the season in the minors despite impressing across five appearances before the suspension of spring training. The southpaw owns a 4.08 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 12.2 K/9 across 17.2 career big-league innings.
