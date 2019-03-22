Zamora was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday.

Zamora was competing for a bullpen role in spring training but struggled with a 9.95 ERA, 2.84 WHIP and 8:6 K:BB through 6.1 innings. The 25-year-old made the jump from Double-A to the majors in August, and actually pitched well with 16 strikeouts and only three runs allowed across nine innings.

Our Latest Stories